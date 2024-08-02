Recreational marijuana sales approved to begin Tuesday for at least one Cincy dispensary

CINCINNATI — Recreational marijuana will be up for sale in at least one Cincinnati-area dispensary beginning Tuesday.

Jason Erkes, communications officer with Sunnyside Dispensary said the business' Sunnyside locations in both Cincinnati and Wintersville, Ohio have been approved to begin recreational sales Tuesday.

Erkes said the Cincinnati location, which is on Kennedy Avenue in Columbia Township, will open for first recreational sales at 7:30 a.m.

It's unclear whether all of Ohio's dispensaries that have been approved for dual medical and recreational sales will be permitted to begin recreational sales on the same day. WCPO is working to learn more about this.

However, provisional licenses were issued to multiple dispensaries in the region beginning in June.

Here's a list of the dispensaries in the Greater Cincinnati region that have already been given provisional licenses for dual medical-recreational sales:

Hamilton County:



Zenleaf — 8420 Vine Street

Story Cannabis — 3944 Edwards Road

The Landing — 4029 Smith Road

Sunnyside — 5149 Kennedy Avenue

N2 Ohio LLC — 6415 Glenway Avenue

Big Perm's Dispensary Ohio LLC — 6 West 4th Street

Canoe Hill Dispensary — 10140 Suspension Bridge Road in Harrison

Queen City Cannabis — 3764 Montgomery Road in Norwood

Clermont County:



The Forest — 4412 Mt. Carmel Tobasco Road

Beyond Hello — 693 Old State Route 74

Ayr Wellness — 3722 OH-132 in Goshen

Butler County:



Columbia Care — 300 N. Main Street in Monroe

There are no dispensaries with provisional licenses for dual use sale in either Adams, Brown, Clinton, Highland or Warren Counties.

License applications for dispensaries to sell recreational marijuana opened June 7. Businesses that already held a medical license could apply for the “dual use” license. There are also licenses available for newly established dispensary businesses.