Queens of the Stone Age postpone October show at Andrew J Brady Music Center

CINCINNATI — Queens of the Stone Age have postponed their tour, including a visit to the Queen City.

The concert was scheduled for October 1 at the Andrew J Brady Music Center, but the show will not go on as planned. Instead, a new date will be announced, according to Music and Event Management Inc. (MEMI), which promotes shows for the Andrew J Brady Center.

That new date should be announced soon, MEMI said, but Queens of the Stone Age indicated that date won't be any time this year.

The band said it had no choice but to postpone after the band's founder and frontman, Josh Homme, found himself facing health issues. The band's statement in a press release also indicated the tour may still be fully canceled in the future.

If the Cincinnati show is rescheduled, tickets bought for the October show will still be honored.

"QOTSA regrets to announce the cancellation and/or postponement of all remaining 2024 shows," reads the statement. "Josh has been given no choice but to prioritize his health and to receive essential medical care through the remainder of the year. Josh and the QOTSA family are so thankful for your support and the time we were able to spend over the last year. Hope to see you all again in 2025."

The band already announced the cancellation of the tour's European dates in July.

Though the band didn't elaborate on Homme's medical issues, several media outlets including Rolling Stone have reported that Homme underwent emergency surgery in July and needed to recover.

The "tour" page on the band's website is also now blank, with no dates listed for the future.

The show was supposed to be part of the band's The End is Nero tour. The band announced the Cincinnati date as part of a second round of concert stops announced along the tour. The show was announced in June and tickets initially went on sale June 7.