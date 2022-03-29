Prosecutor, investigator revived with Narcan after courtroom exposure to substance

The Highland County prosecutor and an investigator were exposed to a substance during a trial that caused them both to lose consciousness, according to Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera.

Prosecutor Anneka Collins and the investigator were exposed while Collins was going over evidence during trial and the investigator was on the witness stand, Barrera said.

Barrera said the substance to which the two were exposed is still under investigation, but he confirmed medics responding did need to use Narcan to revive both Collins and the investigator.

Both were taken to the hospital; Barrera said they are both awake, alert and talking and should be released later on Tuesday.

The investigation remains ongoing, Barrera said.