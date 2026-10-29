Principal: Student jumped from second-story window of Indian Hill Primary School

CINCINNATI — A first-grade student jumped from a second-story window at Indian Hill Primary School on Tuesday, according to a message sent by Cash Hayden, the school's principal.

The incident took place while kindergarten students were leaving. In his message to families, Hayden said the student was still "mobile and communicative" upon the arrival of emergency crews. The student was transported for medical evaluation.

It is currently not known what the student's intentions were at the time of the incident. It also remains unclear whether the window was already open or the student opened it, and whether a teacher or staff member was supervising the student at the time.

In an update shared with WCPO, a school official said the student returned to classes on Wednesday.

"Out of respect for the student's privacy, and in compliance with student privacy laws, the District will not be commenting on the student or situation any further," the school official told WCPO.