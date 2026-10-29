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Early voting starts in Kentucky on Thursday: Here's what you should do before you vote

Officials suggest planning out who you want to vote for and where you plan on casting your ballot.
Early voting begins in Kentucky
Voters in Kentucky can now cast their votes early
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COVINGTON, Ky. — Thursday is the start of “No excuse” voting in Kentucky; registered voters can walk in and cast their ballots prior to Election Day. Voters can cast their ballots in Kenton County from Thursday to Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Officials say voters should plan where and when you want to vote this year.

The statistics and numbers are always changing as people return their ballots, but our latest check on Wednesday shows in Kenton County, 2,607 people requested mailed ballots. Only 1,552 people have returned them.

Unlike in Ohio, Kentucky has multiple centers in one county where people can cast their ballots. Kenton County Clerk Gabrielle Summe explained the amount of people showing up to vote early:

Ohio state law says voters cannot use their phones while they are voting. There is no researching candidates with a ballot present.

There are 93 different ballot combinations in Kenton County this year, depending on where voters live. If you put your information into their website, you can see what is on your ballot and do your research.

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