Preparing for severe spring weather

It is Severe Weather Awareness Week in Indiana. Kentucky's happened at the beginning of the month.

Ohio's Severe Weather Awareness week starts the first day of spring, March 20th.

Spring is usually the time of year severe weather ramps up. The atmosphere becomes unstable as warmer temperatures creep in, while colder air is still hanging around. This creates the perfect environment for severe weather. In fact, the Tri-State is under a Marginal Risk for severe weather this Friday. This means that there is a low chance of seeing storms turn severe.

Threats that are common in the Tri-State, including tornadoes, flooding, thunderstorms, and strong wind.

Now is a good time to think about a tornado plan. Try to get to a basement, storm shelter or go to an area of your home that places the most walls in between you and the outside.

In flood situations, never drive through high water. More than half of all flooding fatalities are vehicle-related. In thunderstorms, lightning kills an average of 30 people a year.

The National Weather Service and Ready.gov both have resources online that can help you and your family prepare for any severe weather event.