Video goes viral showing Taft seniors surprise staff members who impacted them with their jerseys

CINCINNATI — More than 10 million people have seen a video showing local football players surprising their favorite teachers or staff members with their jerseys ahead of senior night.

Austin Gullett, athletic director at Taft High School, posted a two-minute video on TikTok showing each of the team's senior football players choosing a staff member to honor and wear their jersey at their final game of the season.

"From security to teacher to administrators, no matter the title you hold, you never know who you can make an impact on," Gullett said in the caption. "Every day we come to work is an opportunity to make an impact & these staff members have changed these young men’s lives for the better!"

Each staff member has their own unique reaction — from jumping up and down to hugging or fist-bumping the student.

In honor of Senior Day tomorrow, our senior football players chose one staff member who has had a positive impact on their life to wear their jersey to the game tomorrow afternoon. From security to teacher to administrators, no matter the title you hold, you never know who you can make an impact on. Every day we come to work is an opportunity to make an impact & these staff members have changed these young men's lives for the better! WE ARE TAFT!!!

The video went viral on TikTok, amassing 10 million views and nearly 2 million likes.

"Literally bawling my eyes out before work," one commenter said. "This was so beautiful."

The post made its way to name-brand accounts like Barbie and the NFL.

"crying ❤️🥹," the NFL's TikTok page commented.

Taft won their Senior Night game, defeating Woodward 57-0. Let's hope we get an updated video of the staff members cheering on the boys.