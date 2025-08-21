Mahjong takes over the Tri-State: How an old game has become a new obsession for many

CINCINNATI — An old Chinese tile game is capturing a new audience, bringing people across the Tri-State together around tables filled with colorful tiles and friendly competition.

Mahjong, developed in 19th-century China, first gained popularity in the U.S. during the 1960s and is now experiencing a remarkable resurgence. The game has recently been featured on major media outlets, including "Today," "Good Morning America," Vogue and Town and Country magazines.

"It is honestly therapeutic," said Tara Riordan, owner of Mahjong Monkey, told me.

The American version of Mahjong features 152 colorful tiles across three different suits, plus jokers, flowers and winds. Players use a card as a guide to show the hands they can create.

"Ultimately, it's a matching game. You're trying to arrange your tiles to align with one of these winning hands on the national Mahjong League card," Riordan explained.

Riordan took a break from her corporate job to start Mahjong Monkey, a business dedicated to teaching the game. She launched her teaching venture a year ago, and now every class she posts is booked within a day.

"People are having baby showers that are Mahjong themed, they're having school fundraisers that are Mahjong themed, all sorts of events, corporate team building and lunch and learns," Riordan said.

The game offers multiple benefits beyond entertainment. Players cite cognitive benefits from problem-solving, mental health advantages from social interaction, and the therapeutic nature of the tactile experience.

"It's fun and it's competitive, but also, there are benefits to the social gathering," Riordan said. "There's cognitive benefit to problem-solving. There's all sorts of mental health benefits, but it is beautiful."

The social aspect has proven particularly appealing in the post-COVID era. Some of the players I spoke to, who now try to play once a week, appreciate the human connection the game provides.

"After COVID, I think people were starved for some sort of human connection," Riordan said.

The game creates an environment where conversation flows naturally alongside strategic thinking.

"It's interesting that you can sit around and talk to people and play this crazy game. That's what I love," one player said. "It still makes you think a little bit, but you can still talk."

Some players compare the social aspect to other recreational activities.

"You know, like how guys on the weekends are looking to play golf. It's like women are kind of looking for a game like I do need someone I want to play or I want to get in another group," one participant observed.

While Mahjong has gained particular popularity among women, Riordan notes the game isn't limited by gender.

"Men and women are both playing. Actually, Mahjong began as a men's-only game in China. It was played in gambling halls that ladies were not permitted to enter," Riordan said.

Today, players of all ages are discovering this game that somehow still feels very modern, creating communities around tables where laughter, learning and strategic thinking combine.

"Centuries old and has a lot of history, but it's certainly having a moment," Riordan said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.