'Jojo Strong': Batavia High School honors student battling cancer with day of support

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The phrase "Jojo strong" was everywhere at Batavia High School on Wednesday — all in support of a student.

Jojo Belser, a freshman, was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer last year. On Wednesday, students and staff wore special t-shirts, ribbons and bracelets to show their support.

“His smile just lightens a room," said Batavia High School nurse Summer Attinger.

Mercedes Belcer

Wednesday was no exception when Jojo went into school and saw just how much his school community was supporting him.

"Everybody’s been asking how he's doing, everybody’s asking where he’s been. We wanted him to know he’s thought about every single day here, he’s missed every single day here," Attinger said.

While Jojo was at the center of attention, Attinger said there's someone else they're also lifting up.

“We’re here for Jeremiah too, he’s going through this," she said.

Jeremiah Belser is Jojo's brother. They're just one grade apart, with Jeremiah in 10th grade and Jojo in 9th grade.

“He’s the best brother I could ever ask for, not just because he’s my only brother. If I had another brother, he’d be my favorite still," Jeremiah Belser said.

He said it's been hard watching his brother go through chemo, but Wednesday was a positive.

“My brother’s thankful for everything, I’m thankful, it just means so much,” Jeremiah Belser said.

And while the students at Batavia High School went back to class, and Jojo Belser went to the doctor, the shirts and bracelets serve as a reminder.

“He’s going to get through this," Attinger said.