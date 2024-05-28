'It's about showing somebody that you care': Cincinnati nonprofit fixes homes, keeps community connected

CINCINNATI — For one local organization, it just takes a paintbrush or broom to show someone that you care.

“We're going to sand all the old paint off and were going to refinish the front and back porch, give it a nice fresh new look,” Brady Fogle said.

Fogle, a volunteer with the nonprofit People Working Cooperatively (PWC), helped one homeowner paint her front and back porch on Tuesday.

PWC, which has partnered with FC Cincinnati and Sherwin Williams Paint Store to make this happen, has thousands of volunteers who venture into the community to help homeowners who can’t fix up their homes themselves.

Volunteer manager Brian McLaughlin said they help people who have lower incomes, who are elderly or who have a disability. From roof damage to water leaks or garden work, you name it, PWC and the volunteers are ready to help.

“Beyond the maintenance and the attention to the home the attention towards the people is one of the most impactful things,” McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin said the tools the volunteers use and the presence they have towards families and people are what community is all about. Their main goal is to make sure the community around them knows they’re not alone and there’s always someone ready to help out.

“We can look at things and say this is broken in somebody's house and we need to fix it,” McLaughlin said. “It's about connecting with your neighbors. It's about showing somebody that you care.”

PWC is gearing up for its Repair Affair on June 8. The organization, along with its thousands of volunteers, will be helping make sure low-income homeowners get to keep their homes in good condition.

For more information on volunteering or help with your home, visit their website.