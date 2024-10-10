Free wig campaign helping cancer patients in the Tri-State 'feel like themselves again'

DEER PARK, Ohio — Hair loss takes an emotional and mental toll on cancer patients and survivors. Cincinnati police officer Danielle Ewing can attest to that.

“It was like a part of you that was taken away that you didn't have control over,” she said.

Ewing was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022. She said she didn't even realize it when she started losing her hair.

“I thought that [my husband] was shaving in the shower when I saw like little pieces of hair on the floor,” Ewing said. “But then I had to put two and two together and realized it was my hair that was coming.”

She began wearing wigs when her hair started falling out during treatments. Ewing shared that the hair loss made her emotional, but her support system is what kept her focused on getting better.

Ewing said when cancer patients lose their hair it's important to remember “it doesn't define who they are.”

With that in mind, Mercedes Brown, owner of the Mercedes Brown Boutique and founder of the Free Wig Campaign, wanted to help. She said she wanted to create a safe space for women to feel empowered.

As this is the second year of the wig campaign, she said she's always reflecting on the impact strands of hair can have.

“So many said that it was just a chance of normalcy again,” she said.

Brown invites breast cancer patients and survivors to the boutique and offers a transformative experience. That includes a free wig, installation, wig care instructions, cancer resources, free food and more. She said her ultimate goal is to make women feel beautiful on the inside and out.

She helps women pick out the wigs and install them, which are some of the most powerful moments.

“That’s where we have really heartfelt conversations,” Brown said. “I’m interested in meeting all the women here and their stories, so we share really just girl time as they’re trying on the wigs and things so it becomes so much more than just stopping by and getting a free wig.”

She told us getting a free wig is just the baseline. Brown wants to always create a safe space for women to feel beautiful on the inside and out.

“I think it helps them fight,” she stated. “I think it reminds them that ‘Hey I can come out on the other side of this thing.’”

