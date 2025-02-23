Pop-up shop at Harriet Beecher Stowe House celebrates Black History Month

WALNUT HILLS — Centuries of Black History are written on the walls and live at the Harriet Beecher Stowe House. Organizers are celebrating Black History Month by hosting a pop-up featuring numerous vendors.

"Our overall interpretation really emphasizes the fact that the house has been the witness to generations using their voice for truth in the nation's struggle towards freedom and humanity for everyone," Harriet Beecher Stowe House Executive Director Christina Hartlieb said. "And that’s really one of the reasons why we want to embrace the community and be able to offer community events like an entrepreneur pop-up shop."

How to get your tickets:



$5 at the door

Register online for a tour

Hartlieb said tickets are $5 at the door. Community members can sign up for a house tour, an automatic ticket to the pop-up— tickets for a house tour range from $5 to $8.

Organizers said this pop-up's vendors range from African American health professionals to artists to authors.

"We will have a variety of different things at the different booths. So everything from ceramics to books to a Black-owned pharmacy that will be talking to people and then also health and wellness products, ice cream, so a lot of different variety in terms of the entrepreneurs here," Hartlieb said.

More on the Harriet Beecher Stowe House

The goal, Hartlieb said, is to continue to foster an environment that allows community members to walk through the past and present and look to the future while supporting Black businesses.

The pop-up kicks off at noon and will run until 4 p.m. on Sunday. More information can be found on this website.