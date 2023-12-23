Watch Now
Police: Suspected DUI driver caused head-on serious crash in Florence

1 person seriously injured, driver facing charges
Erich Cross | WCPO
A suspected DUI driver caused a head-on crash on Industrial Road in Florence Friday afternoon, Independence police said. The other driver in the crash suffered serious injuries.
Posted at 10:54 PM, Dec 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-22 22:59:49-05

FLORENCE, Ky. — A driver suspected of DUI caused a head-on crash that seriously injured the other driver in Florence Friday afternoon, Independence police said.

The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. on Industrial Road at Holton Drive in Florence.

According to Independence police, the suspected DUI driver was driving a 2013 Lincoln SUV when it crossed the center lines and median crashing into another vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle was seriously injured in the crash, Independence police said. The victim was taken by medical helicopter to UC. They remain in critical condition.

The suspected DUI driver was arrested at the scene. They are facing charges of second offense DUI with aggravating circumstances and first-degree assault.

Independence police did not release the suspect's name.

