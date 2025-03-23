Police: Suspect remains at large following shooting in Tate Township

TATE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police are searching for a suspect following a shooting in Tate Township Saturday afternoon.

According to a press release by the Clermont County Sheriff's Office, the Clermont County Communications Center received reports of a shooting at the 2700 block of Crane Schoolhouse Road at 3:16 p.m. The caller told police that a man had shot another man in the foot and fled the scene.

Deputies arrived on scene and discovered the victim, identified as a 39-year-old man, had been shot in the foot.

The victim's injuries were deemed non-life-threatening and he was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

According to the press release, the victim identified the shooter as Curtis Johnson, 35, of Monroe Township.

Deputies located Johnson's vehicle at the 2900 block of Fair Oak Road and searched the area with K9 units and drones.

According to the press release, police obtained a search warrant for the residence on Fair Oak Road and the Special Response Team searched the residence. Johnson was not located.



Photo is from the Clermont County Jail 12/26/22



A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Curtis Johnson, who remains at large at this time. His whereabouts are currently unknown.

Johnson is charged with one county of Felonious Assault.

We will update this article as we learn more.