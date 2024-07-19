Police: Silver Alert issued for missing 19-year-old believed to be in 'extreme danger'

CINCINNATI — A silver alert has been issued for a missing 19-year-old girl believed to be in "extreme danger," according to the Greensburg Police Department.

Mia Wilson was last seen on Wednesday at approximately 6 p.m. in Greensburg, Indiana. Police said they have "reason to believe" that she may be in the Cincinnati area.

Wilson is 5 feet 2 inches tall, 136 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police said she was last seen in a pink top, black skirt and blue and green Nike shoes.

Police said Wilson may also need medical assistance.

Greensburg Police Department is asking anyone with information to call 812-222-4911 or 911.