Police searching for critically missing Pierce Township teen

PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager Saturday night.

Maya Barreto, 15, was last seen Friday at 3:45 p.m. at McNicholas High School. Police said she was last seen walking eastbound on Beechmont Avenue at the time and was believed to be heading to Fairview Park.

Police said she has a history of self-harm and has been entered as a critical missing juvenile.

Barreto is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 200 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes.

If anyone sees Barreto, call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040 or the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office at 513-825-1500.