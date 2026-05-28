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Police: Search underway for critically missing 27-year-old out of Springfield Township

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Provided/Springfield Township Police Department
springfield twp critical missing.png
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SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio — The Springfield Police Department is searching for a 27-year-old critically missing adult who was last seen Tuesday.

Police said Leavonte R. Anderson is a black male who is about 185 pounds and 5-feet-7-inches. He left his home Sunday around 5 a.m., police said, and did not take his medication with him.

Police said Anderson was last seen in the area of Springfield Pike and North Avenue around 4:22 a.m. Tuesday in the city of Wyoming. He was wearing a dark blue hoodie, black or gray sweatpants and gym shoes.

Anyone who has seen Anderson or has information on his location is asked to call Springfield Township police at 513-729-1300.

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