Two missing girls found and mother arrested

Police found the two young girls last seen in Blue Ash
Jewel Coach / Courtesy of Ohio Attorney General
BLUE ASH, Ohio — The two missing girls were found and their mother arrested after a search for them led by the Forest Park Police.

An Endangered Child Advisory was issued for the two young girls who were last seen in Blue Ash.

The advisory, issued by the Forest Park Police Department, applied to the Hamilton, Butler, Clermont and Warren Counties. They were believed to be in danger.

The girls were taken by their mother Jasmine Coach and her boyfriend Antonio Gray, who is the father of one of the girls. Coach and Gray were involved in a domestic violence dispute at a hotel in Blue Ash prior to taking the girls, according to the advisory.

