WINCHESTER, Ohio — The Adams County Sheriff's Office said police are searching for 14-year-old James M. Cramer.

The boy was last seen Saturday at his home in Winchester. Investigators said he left sometime overnight possibly wearing a green hoodie, blue jeans and black shoes.

Investigators also said he could have a white and brown dog with him.

Police said if you see James or know where he might be, please contact Adams County Sheriff's Office at 937-544-2314.