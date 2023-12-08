Police pursuit, standoff blocked highway in NKY overnight

FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — Lanes on I-71/I75 in Northern Kentucky were blocked overnight after a person leading police on a chase stopped on the highway, according to dispatchers.

Covington dispatch said the pursuit led to a standoff with a suspect; dispatchers also said one person was taken to a hospital, but they did not elaborate on that person's condition or whether it was the person police were pursuing. Dispatch also did not say how that person was injured.

Provided: John Schmitt

Hamilton County dispatchers said the chase, which began around midnight Thursday night, began on Reading Road in Norwood. Dispatch said the pursuit continued from there into Kenton County.

Police officials have not said why the pursuit began.

The highway was blocked for over an hour during the standoff and traffic was backed up to the 12th Street exit.

WCPO has reached out to Covington police for more information, but have not heard back yet.