Police: Person flees after firing 21 shots in OTR, damaging parked cars

CINCINNATI — A person fired 21 shots in Over-the-Rhine on Sunday, startling passerby and damaging several parked cars, according to Cincinnati police.

Witnesses told police at around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, a white Honda Accord was traveling north to the area of 1409 Clay Street when a man between the ages of 18 to 20 got out of the car and began firing a gun "at an unknown target," according to a press release from CPD.

After firing the shots, the man got back in the Honda Accord and drove away, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident can call CPD at 513.352.3040.

