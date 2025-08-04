Police: Man shot twice on Ronald Reagan Highway

CINCINNATI — A man was shot twice on Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway early Monday morning, according to police on scene.

Police vehicles could be seen stopped, with lights on, near a vehicle on Hamilton Avenue in Mt. Healthy at around 1:30 a.m.; North College Hill officers told WCPO a person involved with the vehicle had been shot on Ronald Reagan.

Police said the man was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, calling his injuries "non-life-threatening."

Police did not release any information on details surrounding the shooting, or any suspects who may have been involved.