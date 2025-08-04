Police respond to report of crash, find man dead from gunshot wound

FOREST PARK, Ohio — A man was fatally shot on Saturday and found in a crashed vehicle by officers, according to Forest Park police.

Police said they were dispatched to an area near Smiley Avenue and Hitchcock Drive in Forest Park after receiving reports that a vehicle had crashed around 4:29 a.m. that morning.

When police got there, they found a man in the driver's seat of a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound. The man was unresponsive when police arrived and pronounced dead at the scene, Forest Park police said.

On Monday, the Hamilton County Coroner's Office identified the man found dead as 43-year-old Taijuan Johnson. His circumstances of death are listed on the coroner's report as "prob. homicide."

Police have not provided any further information on the shooting that killed Johnson, or where it may have happened. Police have also not released any information on any suspects.