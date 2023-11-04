Police: Man shot, killed in Cheviot

CHEVIOT, Ohio — A man is dead after a shooting late Friday night, the Cheviot Police said in an statement online.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. Cheviot and Green Township Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 3200 block of Phoenix Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers said they found a male laying in a driveway with several gun shot wounds.

The victim was transported to Mercy West Hospital where he died from his wounds, police said.

Police said while they do while they do not have any suspect information to release at this time, they do not believe this was a random attack and also do not believe there is any danger to the neighborhood.

The identity of the victims name has not yet been released.

Anyone with information on this incident are urged to contact the Cheviot Police at (513) 661-2917 or Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.