CINCINNATI — Police are investigating following a fatal shooting in Avondale Saturday night.

According to police on scene, crews responded to reports of a shooting at the 800 block of Hutchins Ave. around 9 p.m.

The specifics of what lead up to the shooting are unknown at this time.

Police on scene confirmed that one 42-year-old man has died as a result of the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation.