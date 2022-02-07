Police investigating bomb threat at elementary in West Chester

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — West Chester police are investigating a bomb threat made against an elementary school in the Lakota Local School District on Monday.

A spokesperson for the West Chester Police Department said the anonymous bomb threat was made against Freedom Elementary School overnight to the Ohio State Highway Patrol tip line. They said officers searched the school Monday morning and found nothing.

In an email to parents, Principal Lance Green said a direct threat was made against the school. Green wrote the school would be closed on Monday out of safety concerns.

According to the spokesperson, police will be at the school on Tuesday as a precautionary measure.

Police are continuing to investigate the threat.

Green said if students or parents have any information regarding the threat, to call the West Chester Police Department at 1-513-777-2231.

The email said the school would update parents when more information about the threat becomes available.

