After Bengals triumph in KC, local Honor Flight for veterans wins too

CINCINNATI — While the Bengals faced off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship, the Grippos Potato Chip Company, like many others, made a friendly wager: If the Bengals won, Kansas City-based Guys Snack Company would pay $5,000 to a charity of the winner's choice.

If KC had won, Grippos would have ponied up the funds for a Kansas City charity instead, but we all know that's not how it played out.

In honor of veteran Ralph Pagel, the president of Grippos from 1982 to 2019, the snack company is directing their $5k win to Honor Flight Tri-State. The Honor Flight is an organization that helps veterans travel each year to Washington D.C. to visit their war memorials.

Pagel served in the U.S. Navy Seabees during the Vietman War, but died before he was able to go on his Honor Flight, according to a press release from the organization.

The funds will go directly toward helping as many veterans as possible go to Washington D.C. to see the war memorials erected in their honor.

The flights typically happen multiple times a year, but were on hold for some time through 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The first Honor Flight took off from CVG in 2017.