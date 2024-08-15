Police: Four teens face charges, accused of causing over $10,000 in damage at Brown County fairgrounds

GEORGETOWN, Ohio — Four teens are now facing charges in Brown County after they allegedly caused more than $10,000 in damages at the Brown County fairgrounds, according to Georgetown police.

The Georgetown Police Department said the damage happened in the early hours of July 6 and was discovered by Brown County fairgrounds keepers later that afternoon.

Police said they found "extensive damage across the property," including multiple damaged or discharged fire extinguishers, broken electrical boxes, shattered barn doors, broken lights and damage to a fence surrounding the gazebo in the horse ring.

"This type of reckless behavior not only causes financial harm but also disrupts the community and the events that bring us together, especially this close to the 2024 fair returning," said Georgetown Police Chief Shaun Inlow.

After an investigation, police charged four teenagers with two crimes: one misdemeanor count of criminal damaging and one felony count of vandalism.

Because of this, "and other similar incidents," Georgetown police said they are stepping up enforcement of the juvenile curfew, while making some changes to that curfew. Police did not elaborate on what those other incidents were.

"We are currently in the process of revising our current curfew ordinance to read 15 and under 10 p.m., 16- and 17-years-old 11 p.m. unless accompanied by a parent or returning home from work or school activities," reads a social media post from Georgetown police.

Once the revised ordinance is approved, police said they will provide an update.