Police capture 3 of 5 escaped Missouri inmates in Ohio

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — At approximately 10:00 p.m. on Friday, the Ohio Highway State Patrol conducted a traffic stop and arrested two escaped inmates, Aaron Wade Sebastian, 30, and Kelly McSean, 52, in the Liberty Township, Ohio area.

McSean and Sebastain are two of the five inmates who escaped Tuesday night from the St. Francois County Detention Center in Farmington, Missouri.

Dakota Pace, 26, fled the traffic stop on foot. Law enforcement searched the area near the 4000 Block of Brook Hill Street, Liberty Township but did not locate the fugitive. Dakota remains at large with an active arrest warrant for escape.

Sebastian and McSean are currently held at the Butler County Jail, Ohio, the United States Marshal Service reports.

Another of the inmates, Michael Wilkins, 42, was apprehended Wednesday in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

At approximately 2:15 AM Saturday, Lujuan Tucker, 37, was arrested by law enforcement at Union Centre Blvd and Jacquemin Drive in West Chester Township, Ohio. Tucker is also currently at the Butler County Jail.

The wanted poster of Dakota and information on how to report a tip or contact law enforcement can be found at the USMS website.