Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police: Burglary, theft, sexual imposition at UC residence hall; all in one night

University of Cincinnati UC
Felicia Jordan
University of Cincinnati UC
Posted at 2:17 PM, Jan 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-30 14:17:46-05

CINCINNATI — University of Cincinnati police are investigating multiple crimes at a residence hall on campus.

According to police, there were three burglary incidents, one theft and one reported sexual imposition Sunday night at Daniels Hall.

Investigators said they believe all the incidents involved the same group of male juveniles.

Police did not say if they know many suspects there are or if they are students. They also did not release any identifying information about those suspects.

READ MORE
Police: 1 arrested for aggravated robbery near University of Cincinnati campus
University of Cincinnati breaks enrollment record with more than 48,000 students

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News Headlines

More local news:
Groundwater monitoring wells stopped at Beckjord site, but county never knew UC alums Travis, Jason Kelce to be first brothers to face off in Super Bowl Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt apologizes for postgame outburst

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.