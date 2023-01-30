Police: Burglary, theft, sexual imposition at UC residence hall; all in one night

CINCINNATI — University of Cincinnati police are investigating multiple crimes at a residence hall on campus.

According to police, there were three burglary incidents, one theft and one reported sexual imposition Sunday night at Daniels Hall.

Investigators said they believe all the incidents involved the same group of male juveniles.

Police did not say if they know many suspects there are or if they are students. They also did not release any identifying information about those suspects.

