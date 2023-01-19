Police: At least 1 dead after crash on US-68 near I-71 in Clinton County

WILMINGTON, Ohio — At least one person is dead after a crash in Clinton County early Thursday morning, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said.

US-68 is closed in both directions at Wilmington and I-71 due to a two-vehicle crash, police said.

It happened around 5:30 a.m.

OSHP did not say when they expect the roadway to reopen.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

