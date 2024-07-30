Police asking for help locating missing 14-year-old girl from Indiana

HARTFORD CITY, Ind. — Police are asking for the public's help locating a 14-year-old girl missing from Hartford City, Indiana.

According to police, Jasmine Marie Phillips was last seen on Monday at 7 p.m.

Phillips is Hispanic, 5 feet 3 inches, weighs 125 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police said she was last seen with her hair in a ponytail, "clear in color framed" glasses, a black hooded sweatshirt, black shoes and blue jeans riding a "dark blue mountain bicycle with teal color brake levers."

Phillips is believed to be in "extreme danger" and may need medical assistance, police said.

If you have any information, call Hartford City PD at 765-348-4819 or 911.