Police: 85-year-old man dies after car collision on Millikin Road

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — An 85-year-old man died after a car collision that took place on Saturday, police told WCPO on Sunday.

According to police, officers were traveling eastbound on Millikin Road around 2:53 p.m. in response to a report of an unconscious person. Their vehicles had sirens and emergency lights activated as they headed to the scene. Traffic in the opposite direction slowed down and moved to the right.

In the westbound lane of traffic, a gray 2019 Acura RDX, driven by 85-year-old Logan Stone with his wife, Donna Stone, also 85, in the passenger seat, was rear-ended by a gray 2016 Lincoln Navigator driven by 43-year-old Trent McFadden. After the collision, the Acura spun out and the Lincoln rolled over, with both vehicles eventually coming to rest in nearby yards.

All three people were transported to UC West Chester Hospital. Donna Stone and Trent McFadden were reported in stable condition. Fairfield Township police say Logan Stone was in critical condition and was later airlifted to UC Medical Center, where he later died early Sunday morning.

Police said all three were wearing seatbelts. Airbags were reported to have been deployed in the Lincoln. The crash remains under investigation.