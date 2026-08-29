Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

HCSO: One dead after drowning in Ohio River in North Bend

HARBOR DRIVE WATER RESCUE
WCPO
HARBOR DRIVE WATER RESCUE
Posted
and last updated

NORTH BEND, Ohio — One person is dead after falling into the Ohio River in North Bend Friday night, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

According to police, a 35-year-old man went into the river at approximately 9:30 p.m. to retrieve a remote control boat and did not come back up.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office assisted the Miami Township Fire Department and other agencies with the rescue.

At 1:30 a.m., the man's body was recovered and he was declared dead at the scene.

No foul play is suspected.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Caught On Clips

More local news:
Hamilton West Side Little League embraces Williamsport spotlight ahead of game One woman killed in Warren County crash Bengals fans stock up in preparation for long-anticipated regular season

Mason, Let's Talk! Join us Wednesday at The Common Beer Company | 4-6P