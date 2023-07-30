Police: 47-year-old man killed in fatal crash in Springdale

A 47-year-old man is dead after a fatal crash in Springdale, police said.

While on patrol, Springdale police located a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of W. Kemper Road and Northland Boulevard early Sunday morning.

The sole occupant of the vehicle, identified as Deandre Carl Leon Rogers, was transported to a local hospital for treatment. While Rogers was being treated, it was discovered he had also suffered a gunshot wound. Rogers was pronounced deceased at the hospital, Springdale police said.

Police have classified Rogers death as due to a fatal crash and have not commented on the severity of the gunshot wound.

Anyone with information concerning Rogers whereabouts during Saturday evening is asked to call the Springdale Police Department at 513-346-5760 or Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.