Police: 3 people shot in Over-the-Rhine

CINCINNATI — Three people are hospitalized after a shooting in the Over-the-Rhine early Saturday morning, Cincinnati police said.

At approximately 1:30 a.m. officers in the area said they heard "gunshots and screaming" in the vicinity of E.13th Street and Clay Street.

Officers told our crew on the scene "Everything happened pretty fast."

When the police arrived, they found one victim in a parking lot behind a nearby bar. A second shooting victim was found "bleeding in the street", police said.

Both victims were taken taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment.

A third victim, believed to tied to this shooting, walked into an area hospital with injuries, police said.

The condition of the victims are unknown at this time.

Police have not said if they have any suspects in this shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation.