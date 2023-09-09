Police: 2 motorcyclists injured, 1 seriously, in I-75 crash

CINCINNATI — Two motorcyclists were injured, one seriously, after a Friday night crash on I-75, the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD) said.

At approximately 9:55 p.m. the CPD’s Traffic Unit responded to I-75 southbound at the 1.4-mile marker to investigate a serious injury traffic crash, the CPD said.

Investigators determined that a 26-year-old male operating a motorcycle on I-75 south collided with an another motorcycle driven by a 31-year-old male, also traveling south on I-75.

The 26-year-old male was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries as a result of the crash and is listed in stable condition, police said. The 31-year-old remained on scene with minor injuries, officers said.

Excessive speed and impairment are being investigated as a possible factors in the crash, the CPD said.

Any witnesses to this crash are asked to contact the CPD's Department Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.