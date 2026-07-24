Police: 2 dogs dead, 1 person injured after attack in Greenhills

GREENHILLS, Ohio — Two dogs have died and one person was injured after an attack Thursday afternoon, according to the Greenhills Police Department.

Police said officers responded to the 200 block of Ireland just after 3 p.m for a report of a dog attack involving two pit bulls and a smaller dog.

A resident tried to help the injured dog and was bitten by one of the pit bulls, according to police.

Police said the resident then shot the dog, which died at the scene. The other pit bull ran and was found when it returned home.

The Hamilton County dog warden responded to the scene, and the owner of the pit bulls was cited for a fourth-degree misdemeanor. The surviving pit bull was removed from the home pending a hearing to "determine whether it should be designated as a dangerous dog under Ohio law," police said.

The resident who was bitten was treated for his injury. The smaller dog had severe injuries from the attack and was later euthanized.

Police said additional proceedings regarding the surviving pit bull will be handled through the Hamilton County dog warden.