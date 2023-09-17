Watch Now
Police: 1 found dead at Colerain Township fire

Fire is being investigated as 'suspicious'; death remains under investigation
Posted at 9:17 AM, Sep 17, 2023
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man was found dead near the scene of a fire early Sunday morning, Colerain Township Police said.

Investigators responded to reports of a fire at a business near the 6900 block of Ripple Road in at approximately 1 a.m. A deceased male was found near the scene, police said.

The fire is being investigated as suspicious, Colerain Township Police spokesman Jim Love said in a statement.

The identity of the deceased has not been released, pending notification of family.

The man's death remains under investigation, Love said.

