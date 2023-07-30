Watch Now
Police: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized in head-on crash

Posted at 6:41 AM, Jul 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-30 07:18:21-04

CINCINNATI — One person is dead and another injured after an early-morning crash in Westwood, Cincinnati police said.

Two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision near the 2000 block of Harrison Avenue just before 2 a.m. Saturday.

One of the victims, a woman, was treated at the scene before being transported to UC Medical Center. A second victim, a child, was taken taken to the Children's Hospital for treatment.

Police have not yet released the identity of the deceased or the condition of the injured.

Cincinnati police have not said if they know the cause of the crash.

A section of Harrison Avenue was closed during investigation and reopened just before 6:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. WCPO will update as more information becomes available.

