Planet Fitness offering free gym access because of unhealthy air quality

CINCINNATI — Planet Fitness is allowing people to work out in its Cincinnati-area gyms for free until Sunday, as air quality in the area remains unhealthy thanks to wildfire smoke from Canada.

"Visitors will have no obligation to join to take advantage of this opportunity," reads a press release from the company.

There are nineteen different Planet Fitness locations in the Greater Cincinnati area and all will offer free access to those looking for a safer place to exercise than outdoors.

"With nineteen Planet Fitness clubs in and around the Cincinnati area, we want to make sure those who normally exercise outdoors have a safe option to avoid unhealthy air quality levels," said Mike Hamilton, CEO of Midwest Brands, in a press release.

Wildfire smoke in the atmosphere triggered the Air Quality Alert earlier this week, but the conditions are expected to persist for the Cincinnati metro area and throughout the state of Indiana.

The air is considered generally unhealthy and is a worse classification Thursday than it was the day before.