Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

PHOTOS: Northern Lights visible in the Tri-State

Auroras in the Tri-State
Christa Binder
Auroras in Brown County, Ohio<br/>
Auroras in the Tri-State
Northern Lights seen in Indiana
Northern Lights seen from Verona, Ky
Posted at 1:52 PM, Apr 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-24 13:52:43-04

CINCINNATI — Did you see strange lights in the sky last night?

No it wasn't the latest UFO caught on camera, but it definitely was something we don't get to see too often. The northern lights (auroras) were actually visible overnight Sunday into Monday in the Tri-State.

"It's really rare," said Dean Regas with the Cincinnati Observatory.

Dean said this is only the second time he's seen the northern lights this far south. The last time he caught a glimpse was back in 2001.

Although it is extremely unlikely to see the lights in our region, Regas said we could have a better shot at seeing them because we're heading towards what is called a "solar max" when the sun's activity is at an increased level. Regas said it happens every 11 years.

Collisions between electrically charged particles from the sun that enter the Earth's atmosphere form what we call the aurora, according to the Northern Lights Center. The colors we see are the result of gas particles colliding.

Although Regas said we could start seeing more aurora activity this year, the latest forecast isn't too promising when it comes to catching a glimpse.

Regas said spaceweather.com is a great way to see if your area is in a region where you may see some activity.

We didn't have a crystal clear sky in the Tri-State, so it wasn't the easiest thing to see. Here are a few of the photos we got from readers and viewers like you:

Auroras in the Tri-State
Auroras in Brown County, Ohio
Northern Lights seen from Verona, Ky
Northern Lights seen from Verona, Ky on April 24, 2023.
Northern Lights seen in Indiana
Fountain County, IN Northern Lights

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News Headlines

More local news:
New charges for man indicted in I-275 crash that killed three people Police identify man who died after driving into Ohio River during police chase Mount Notre Dame High School names Drew Fladung as its new head basketball coach

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 on your favorite streaming device.