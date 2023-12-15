PHOTOS: Coney Island through the years
After more than 125 years of business, Coney Island is shutting down. The amusement park announced Thursday that effective Dec. 31, 2023, Coney Island will be "permanently ceasing operations."
A crowd walks into the entrance of Coney IslandPhoto by: Kenton County Public Library: Lawrence Brand Collection A view of the entry gate to Coney IslandPhoto by: Kenton County Public Library: Wolking Collection Photo by: Kenton County Public Library: Lawrence Brand Collection Photo by: Kenton County Public Library: Lawrence Brand Collection Coney Island's world famous mall depicted on a post card, circa 1971Photo by: Kenton County Public Library Photo by: Kenton County Public Library: Lawrence Brand Collection The entrance to Coney Island from the Ohio River, circa 1907Photo by: Kenton County Public Library: Michael Bennett People board the steamer Island Queen on Covington Coney Island DayPhoto by: Kenton County Public Library: Nancy Black Kuchle/Kenton County Historical Society People disembark for Covington Day at Coney Island, circa 1928Photo by: Kenton County Public Library: Barney Grane Coney Island's bathing beachPhoto by: Kenton County Public Library: Lawrence Brand Collection Dixie Height installs old Coney Island ticket booth (Bruce Cox, Rick Lusby, Tony Stahl, Gary Flannery and Bob Morgan on top). 1971Photo by: Kenton County Public Library: KY Post Sign for Covington Day at Coney Island, in front of the Fort Mitchell streetcarPhoto by: Kenton County Public Library: Lawrence Brand Collection Four sisters from St. Elizabeth Hospital riding "Lost River" at Coney IslandPhoto by: Kenton County Public Library: Raymond Hadorn for KY Post Coney Island kangaroo ride, with Lana Meece (4), Dixie Meese (5), Robbie Meece (8)Photo by: Kenton County Public Library: Jim Bailey for KY Post Mike Martin, 10 takes a few lessons in the art of Appalachian char making from longtime chair maker Sherman Wooten during the 21st annual Appalachian Festival at Coney Island, circa 1989Photo by: Kenton County Public Library: Malcolm Wilson for KY Post