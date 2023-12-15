Watch Now
NewsLocal News

PHOTOS: Coney Island through the years

After more than 125 years of business, Coney Island is shutting down. The amusement park announced Thursday that effective Dec. 31, 2023, Coney Island will be "permanently ceasing operations."

coney island 15.jpg A crowd walks into the entrance of Coney IslandPhoto by: Kenton County Public Library: Lawrence Brand Collection coney island 3.jpg A view of the entry gate to Coney IslandPhoto by: Kenton County Public Library: Wolking Collection coney island 5.jpg Photo by: Kenton County Public Library: Lawrence Brand Collection coney island 2.jpg Photo by: Kenton County Public Library: Lawrence Brand Collection coney island 4.jpg Coney Island's world famous mall depicted on a post card, circa 1971Photo by: Kenton County Public Library Coney Island 1.jpg Photo by: Kenton County Public Library: Lawrence Brand Collection coney island 8.jpg The entrance to Coney Island from the Ohio River, circa 1907Photo by: Kenton County Public Library: Michael Bennett coney island 9.jpg People board the steamer Island Queen on Covington Coney Island DayPhoto by: Kenton County Public Library: Nancy Black Kuchle/Kenton County Historical Society coney island 7.jpg People disembark for Covington Day at Coney Island, circa 1928Photo by: Kenton County Public Library: Barney Grane coney island 6.jpg Coney Island's bathing beachPhoto by: Kenton County Public Library: Lawrence Brand Collection coney island 10.jpg Dixie Height installs old Coney Island ticket booth (Bruce Cox, Rick Lusby, Tony Stahl, Gary Flannery and Bob Morgan on top). 1971Photo by: Kenton County Public Library: KY Post coney island 13.jpg Sign for Covington Day at Coney Island, in front of the Fort Mitchell streetcarPhoto by: Kenton County Public Library: Lawrence Brand Collection coney island 11.jpg Four sisters from St. Elizabeth Hospital riding "Lost River" at Coney IslandPhoto by: Kenton County Public Library: Raymond Hadorn for KY Post coney island 12.jpg Coney Island kangaroo ride, with Lana Meece (4), Dixie Meese (5), Robbie Meece (8)Photo by: Kenton County Public Library: Jim Bailey for KY Post coney island 14.jpg Mike Martin, 10 takes a few lessons in the art of Appalachian char making from longtime chair maker Sherman Wooten during the 21st annual Appalachian Festival at Coney Island, circa 1989Photo by: Kenton County Public Library: Malcolm Wilson for KY Post

PHOTOS: Coney Island through the years

close-gallery
  • coney island 15.jpg
  • coney island 3.jpg
  • coney island 5.jpg
  • coney island 2.jpg
  • coney island 4.jpg
  • Coney Island 1.jpg
  • coney island 8.jpg
  • coney island 9.jpg
  • coney island 7.jpg
  • coney island 6.jpg
  • coney island 10.jpg
  • coney island 13.jpg
  • coney island 11.jpg
  • coney island 12.jpg
  • coney island 14.jpg

Share

A crowd walks into the entrance of Coney IslandKenton County Public Library: Lawrence Brand Collection
A view of the entry gate to Coney IslandKenton County Public Library: Wolking Collection
Kenton County Public Library: Lawrence Brand Collection
Kenton County Public Library: Lawrence Brand Collection
Coney Island's world famous mall depicted on a post card, circa 1971Kenton County Public Library
Kenton County Public Library: Lawrence Brand Collection
The entrance to Coney Island from the Ohio River, circa 1907Kenton County Public Library: Michael Bennett
People board the steamer Island Queen on Covington Coney Island DayKenton County Public Library: Nancy Black Kuchle/Kenton County Historical Society
People disembark for Covington Day at Coney Island, circa 1928Kenton County Public Library: Barney Grane
Coney Island's bathing beachKenton County Public Library: Lawrence Brand Collection
Dixie Height installs old Coney Island ticket booth (Bruce Cox, Rick Lusby, Tony Stahl, Gary Flannery and Bob Morgan on top). 1971Kenton County Public Library: KY Post
Sign for Covington Day at Coney Island, in front of the Fort Mitchell streetcarKenton County Public Library: Lawrence Brand Collection
Four sisters from St. Elizabeth Hospital riding "Lost River" at Coney IslandKenton County Public Library: Raymond Hadorn for KY Post
Coney Island kangaroo ride, with Lana Meece (4), Dixie Meese (5), Robbie Meece (8)Kenton County Public Library: Jim Bailey for KY Post
Mike Martin, 10 takes a few lessons in the art of Appalachian char making from longtime chair maker Sherman Wooten during the 21st annual Appalachian Festival at Coney Island, circa 1989Kenton County Public Library: Malcolm Wilson for KY Post
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next