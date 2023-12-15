PHOTOS: Coney Island through the years

Share Facebook

A crowd walks into the entrance of Coney Island Kenton County Public Library: Lawrence Brand Collection

A view of the entry gate to Coney Island Kenton County Public Library: Wolking Collection

Kenton County Public Library: Lawrence Brand Collection

Kenton County Public Library: Lawrence Brand Collection

Coney Island's world famous mall depicted on a post card, circa 1971 Kenton County Public Library

Kenton County Public Library: Lawrence Brand Collection

The entrance to Coney Island from the Ohio River, circa 1907 Kenton County Public Library: Michael Bennett

People board the steamer Island Queen on Covington Coney Island Day Kenton County Public Library: Nancy Black Kuchle/Kenton County Historical Society

People disembark for Covington Day at Coney Island, circa 1928 Kenton County Public Library: Barney Grane

Coney Island's bathing beach Kenton County Public Library: Lawrence Brand Collection

Dixie Height installs old Coney Island ticket booth (Bruce Cox, Rick Lusby, Tony Stahl, Gary Flannery and Bob Morgan on top). 1971 Kenton County Public Library: KY Post

Sign for Covington Day at Coney Island, in front of the Fort Mitchell streetcar Kenton County Public Library: Lawrence Brand Collection

Four sisters from St. Elizabeth Hospital riding "Lost River" at Coney Island Kenton County Public Library: Raymond Hadorn for KY Post

Coney Island kangaroo ride, with Lana Meece (4), Dixie Meese (5), Robbie Meece (8) Kenton County Public Library: Jim Bailey for KY Post

Mike Martin, 10 takes a few lessons in the art of Appalachian char making from longtime chair maker Sherman Wooten during the 21st annual Appalachian Festival at Coney Island, circa 1989 Kenton County Public Library: Malcolm Wilson for KY Post

