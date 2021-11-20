Pet Pals: Meet Turbo

HAMILTON — In this week's edition of Pet Pals, we meet Turbo at the Animal Adoption Foundation in Hamilton.

Mark Murphy, volunteer and board member at Animal Adoption Foundation, said Turbo is a male hound mix and is almost a year and a half old.

And Turbo's name fits him —- he has high energy.

"He's definitely going to need exercise. He's going to need to be able to run and walk and play. He really cannot go to a home with little kids though. Because of his high energy and sometimes he's a little mouthy but not in a mean way. He's just not going to be suitable for kids," Murphy said.

Murphy said Turbo needs a place with a big yard and a high-energy family.

Turbo was an owner surrender. A family was bringing a new baby home and they felt they could not give Turbo the attention, and the exercise, he needed.

Murphy also mentioned Turbo is not tolerant of cats.

If you are interested in meeting Turbo, you can submit an application. The online application can be found at www.aafpets.org.

You can also call the foundation at 1-513-737-PETS.