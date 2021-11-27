Pet Pals: Meet Roo

HAMILTON — In this week's edition of "Pet Pals", we head back to the Animal Adoption Foundation in Hamilton to meet Roo.

Roo is an Aussie cattle dog and she is about one year and half years old.

"She's been with us since January of this year. She was owned by an elderly lady that became disabled and was not able to care for her anymore and so she surrendered her to the shelter.," said Mark Murphy, a volunteer and board member with the foundation.

Since Roo is a cattle dog, Murphy said she can be mouthy. Murphy said these dogs are trained to nip at the heels of cattle while herding.

Because of this, Murphy said the perfect home for Roo would be with a family that has experience with this dog breed.

"So, she is a handful. She's going to need to go to a home where someone knows the breed, is very experienced with dogs, and can help her learn how to reign in that enthusiasm," Murphy said.

While Roo can be friends with other dogs, Murphy said it is best if she is the only dog in the home.

"She also hates cats, so she should not go to a home with cats and really because of her mouthiness, she really can't be in a home with kids. That's just not appropriate for her," Murphy said.

So, if you are interested in adopting Roo, head over to aafpets.org and fill out an application. You can also call 513-737-PETS to talk to the foundation and ask more about Roo and the other wonderful animals there.