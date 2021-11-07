Pet Pals: Meet Pearl

In this week's Pet Pals, we went up to Hamilton to meet Pearl at the Animal Friends Humane Society.

And, boy, did Pearl have no problem coming out of her shell.

Pearl is a 4 1/2-year-old Pittie mix.

"We love our Pitties here, so that's what we adore about her as well. She is really cute. She's got all her little spots once she kind of sits out in the sun and stuff like that," Kelley McClaughry, dog care coordinator at the shelter, said.

Pearl is super active and fun. McClaughry said her ideal forever home would be with a family who wants to take Pearl on a lot of walks, playing in the backyard and, of course, a lot of snuggles. She said Pearl also does well around other dogs.

"Yeah, so Pearl came into our facility as a stray. So, she's been hanging out here until she finds her forever home," McClaughry said.

Pearl also knows how to shake!

If you want Pearl to be a part of your forever home, you can visit her at the Animal Friends Humane Society in Hamilton from noon until 4:30 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, the shelter is open until 6 p.m. The shelter is closed to the public, but they are doing adoptions by appointment.

McClaughry encourages people to come in and see Pearl's personality outside of the kennel and in-person. You can take walks and hang out in the real-life room with Pearl. McClaughry said the animals at the shelter love it and appreciate getting out with people.

If you have any questions about Pearl, you can call the shelter at 1-513-867-5727.

