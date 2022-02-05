Pet Pals: Meet Myley

HAMILTON, Ohio — In this week's edition of Pet Pals, we head to the Animal Friends Humane Society in Hamilton to meet Myley!

Myley is a three-year-old lab/rottweiler mix and has been with the shelter since August.

"She is just one of the sweetest dogs, definitely a volunteer favorite," said Sarah, with outreach coordinator Animal Friends Humane Society.

The only thing that is holding her back from adoption, Sarah said, is that Myley needs to be the only dog in the home.

"But, as you can see, she's just an absolute love bug. We're hoping she finds her forever home," Sarah said.

The shelter does not have enough information on how Myley handles being around cats. Sarah said she does not believe Myley's ever lived with cats.

Sarah said Myley's been around kids at the shelter, but can be a little timid around some men.

"So we recommend bringing the whole family out, make sure she likes everybody," Sarah said.

If you think Myley would be a perfect fit for her forever home, head over to animalfriendshs.org. You can also call them at 1-513-867-5727.

