Pet Pals: Meet Harpurr

In this week's edition of Pet Pals, we meet Harpurr and yes, you read that spelling right.

"It's a little extra purr at the end of her name," said Marcia Erickson, cat coordinator with Stray Animal Adoption Program.

Harpurr is four years old and has a beautiful coat of fur.

"It's a beautiful long coat, long tail, very, very pretty," Erickson said.

She enjoys when people take the time to brush her luscious mane to be brushed, something Erickson said is a good thing indication of trust.

Harpurr likes to be petted, but she is not needy. She likes to be independent.

"So, she is not a cat that is going to be under your feet all day if you are busy and things," Erickson said.

Harpurr likes to spend her days hanging out in her cat tree and watching the birds outside.

Erickson said she is currently in a foster home with a dog and does well with that dog. As long as the dog is respectful of cats, Harrpurr will get along with their four-legged sibling just fine.

She is also good with kittens.

"She was a mom cat, so she is used to kittens and their little antics," Erickson said. She is also good with younger cats.

When it comes to children, Erickson said Harpurr's foster mom has older children. So Erickson recommends a family with older children rather than younger children.

Harpurr is spayed, microchipped, vaccinated and just ready to find her forever home.

If you think Harpurr, or other pets like her, is perfect for your family, you can visit www.adoptastray.com to learn more.

