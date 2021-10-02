Pet Pals: Meet Beau

In this week's Pet Pals, we traveled up to Hamilton to meet Beau at the Animal Friends Humane Society.

Kelley McClaughry, dog care coordinator at the shelter, said they believe the spunky pup is a chihuahua mix.

"He's a very sweet boy," said McClaughry. "He loves to go, go, go."

Beau would thrive in an active family who can keep up with this bundle of energy. He's a little too high energy for young children, so the shelter is recommending a family with no kids under the age of five.

Since he used to be a stray, McClaughry said Beau could also benefit from being taught more obedience.

He's a playful pup still and loves going on walks, being in the play yard and chasing stuffed toys.

McClaughry said the shelter encourages anyone interested in meeting Beau to come visit any time during business hours.

"We always suggest that you guys come in, hang out with all of our animals here at our adoption center," said McClaughry. "The best way to meet that animal and see their personality and see if it's going to fit in your family is to come into the shelter and hang out. You can walk our animals."

Beau's profile can also be found on the shelter's website. If you think your family isn't complete without this energetic good boy, you can also call 513.967.5727.

