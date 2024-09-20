Person shot while on board a Metro bus Thursday night, spokesperson says

CINCINNATI — A person was shot while on board a Metro bus Thursday night, according to a spokesperson for Metro.

The spokesperson said the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday evening near the intersection of Beekman and Elmore streets in South Cumminsville.

The person who was shot has injuries that are not life-threatening, according to Metro, but no details were provided about the specific injuries.

The spokesperson was not able to provide information about the person shot, or what led up to the shooting.

WCPO has reached out to the Cincinnati Police Department for more information but have not heard back; we will update this story as more information becomes available.